Man accused of raping 70-year-old woman working at Phoenix apartment front desk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he attacked and raped a 70-year-old woman who was working at the front desk of an upscale apartment building near Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Sunday.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Brian Kibiwot Chuchuney knocked on the window of the complex on Fourth Street near Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m. and the victim mistakenly thought he lived at the complex, so she let him in. He approached the desk and asked her several questions, including if he could use the bathroom and get some water. She said there weren’t any public bathrooms but decided to get him water because she had gotten into trouble a couple of weeks ago for not allowing another resident into the building.

She went over to get him water, and Chuchuney followed her, grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said. She fought back, but he overpowered her, investigators said. Chuchuney then forced her into a storage room nearby and raped her.

The woman was still screaming and fighting, which caused him to eventually stop because of an extremely loud scream for help, court paperwork said. Chuchuney then took off with her pants and underwear but then threw them outside the building. Police later caught him after a short chase. He was arrested, and when detectives talked to him, Chuchuney denied everything. He was later booked into jail on three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault and one count of theft. Court paperwork said he was homeless and had “numerous” previous arrests.

