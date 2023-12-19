Man killed in Valencia Road crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says a man is dead after a crash on Valencia Road.

TPD says the crash happened last night, December 18, about 11:50 p.m. on Valencia Road just east of Tucson Boulevard.

Police say 23-year-old Ricky Parraz was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says officers determined Parraz driving west on Valencia Road at a high rate of speed when he switched lanes to avoid hitting the back of a vehicle in front of him.

Police say Parraz lost control of the vehicle, slid across the three westbound lanes, and hit a light pole and block wall.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police say any impairment may be determined at a later time through medical records.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.