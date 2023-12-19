Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man killed in Valencia Road crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department says a man is dead after a crash on Valencia Road.

TPD says the crash happened last night, December 18, about 11:50 p.m. on Valencia Road just east of Tucson Boulevard.

Police say 23-year-old Ricky Parraz was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says officers determined Parraz driving west on Valencia Road at a high rate of speed when he switched lanes to avoid hitting the back of a vehicle in front of him.

Police say Parraz lost control of the vehicle, slid across the three westbound lanes, and hit a light pole and block wall.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police say any impairment may be determined at a later time through medical records.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Rocky Point businesses struggle to operate without tourists as the Lukeville port of entry...
Rocky Point businesses’ struggle to operate without tourist as the Lukeville port of entry remains closed
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
Bearizona welcomes new rescue bear cub
Bearizona welcomes new rescue bear cub