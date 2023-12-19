Man shot near 12th, Valencia in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found shot near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road in Tucson on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 600 block of Valencia.

The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and the investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD.

