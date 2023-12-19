Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The busy holiday travel season at the Tucson International Airport is colliding with a surge in migrants at the border.

As many as 3,000 migrants are crossing into Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector every day and, as a result, the airport is seeing an increase in migrant passengers.

“The reality is the numbers have increased,” said Austin Wright, TIA Chief Communications Officer.

It’s a trend the airport says they’ve seen since since Title 42 ended in May. But Wright says these are ticketed passengers, just like anyone else.

“These are still the same the number of flights operating. The same number of seats. So it’s really business as usual at the airport,” Wright said.

13 News spoke with travelers who had different opinions about the increase. Some were unbothered by it.

“I have friends that it bothers, but overall I haven’t noticed a whole lot,” said Darci Trimmer from Green Valley.

Others were troubled with country’s plan to house all of these people, but they understood why they are here.

“It just would concern me with what’s going on in our world,” said Mike Kolesar from Sacramento.

“They’re just people that are, you know, to me, are mostly in a bad situation,” said traveler Benny Ellis. “I mean they’re not just coming here to commit crime, they’re coming here for the American dream.”

Others are not happy about it, like Song and Ronald Franklin. Ronald is a Vietnam Veteran and Song is from Korea.

“They come up here for the hope and dreams but they might not ever get it,” Song Franklin said.

“When we got married she had to go through a whole rigmarole of background investigation. I mean paperwork three inches thick just to make sure she didn’t have any kinfolks in North Korea. And they are not doing nothing on these people coming across the border,” Ronald Franklin said.

To clear up any confusion, these migrants are at the airport legally.

“They have already been processed by federal immigration authorities and federal immigration authorities have released them into the United States where they are legally able to wait for their hearing,” said Mark Evans, a spokesman for Pima County. “People can not like it, they can want that to be changed, but that’s the law as it is and that is what the county is having to deal with.”

In Pima County, the majority of migrants who are not held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the border will either be released onto the street, or bused to Casa Alitas - a temporary shelter in Tucson that is primarily funded by the federal government.

”These last several months have been the busiest that we’ve had on record of people we’ve been serving,” said Casa Alitas Director Diego Piña Lopez.

At the shelter they are able to get resources, and help with purchasing a plane ticket. Lopez says less than 1% percent of migrants stay in Tucson.

“The majority of folks coming through do take planes. We used to have the opposite where a majority were taking buses but now about 95-94% of the folks coming through are going on airplanes to their loved ones across the United States,” Lopez said.

Lopez said 99.9% of migrants use their own money to purchase a plane ticket, or it’s paid for by their sponsor or family members already in the U.S.

The other point-one-percent of the time the organization helps cover the cost. Lopez says tax payer dollars are not used to pay for these flights.

“Rarely do we actually help somebody pay for their ticket and those are due to tough circumstances that that person might be in that we identify,” Lopez said.

Casa Alitas volunteers help shuttle families to the airport. Volunteers will then assist families in navigating to their gates.

Migrants do not have an ID or passport to show TSA to get onto the plane. When they are screened at the border, they are given an alien registration number which is similar to a social security number. 13 News is told that is what is given to TSA, along with other documentation based on their immigration status.

Lopez says migrants are able to attend their initial court hearing in whatever state they are traveling to.

For a lot of these families, the journey to the Tucson International Airport wasn’t easy. Lopez says, just like us, they are happy to be safe and home for the holidays.

“These families might have had their lives at threat for the last several years and this might be the first time of reprieve to be with somebody where it’s safe for them to go to,” Lopez said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Week in Review...



- 18,400 Apprehensions

- 104 Federal Criminal Cases

- 13 Rescues

- 7 Human Smuggling Events

- 3 Narcotics Events

- 3 Significant Arrests (Sex Offenders)

- 2 Firearms Seized

- 1 Stolen Vehicle



Honor First! pic.twitter.com/kHKfR9J0dc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.