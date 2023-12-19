Pima County Supervisors may get a taste of ranked choice voting when they chose a new supervisor

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors Supervisors will name one person, from a group of eight, to fill the remainder of District 3′s Sharon Bronson, who is retiring.

The choice will be made during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

But there’s some concern because most of the eight candidates, through past experience, have the chops to hit the ground running, making the decision difficult.

“That seems wrong to me,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz. “Only two supervisors vote affirmatively and that puts someone on the board.”

Heinz thinks there’s a better way that would one, serve the voters who will not participate and two, give each candidate a better chance.

Heinz wants to make the selection through “ranked choice” voting.

Each of the supervisors will rank their choices from one to five, or eight, or whatever they choose.

A candidate who is ranked first gets five points each time their name shows up first. All those ranked second get four points. Third, three and so on.

The candidate with the most points wins.

“This, I think, could be a better way, a more accurate way, a more fulsome way of figuring out what the electorate really wants,” Heinz said. “I could see four or five of these folks filling the spot and doing an excellent job.”

It would also make the supervisors’ job quite a bit easier.

“We have literally no statutory restrictions on how we do this,” Heinz said after checking with the Pima County Attorney’s Office. “So I figured it’s not a great system just to have an up or down binary vote.”

It’s sort of a test case, if the board decides to do it, of what Arizonans may be looking at in the future.

Partisan primaries have led to some bad outcomes, so a bipartisan group is attempting to gather 384,000 valid signatures to get a measure on the ballot next year. If approved by voters, it would do away with partisan primaries and open up the process to all voters, regardless of party affiliation.

“We want to reduce those barriers to participation so an independent doesn’t need to access a Republican or Democratic ballot,” said Chuck Coughlin, of Save Democracy Arizona . “Just give me that ballot and I’ll vote that ballot and we think that will increase voter participation.”

This past July independent voters became the largest bloc in Arizona, surpassing both Democrats and Republicans. But they essentially don’t have a home. Only one in 10 independent voters participate in primary elections.

“The primary thrust of our initiative is to make sure there are no more partisan primaries anymore. that we eliminate all partisan influence in the process and have everybody compete on an equal footing,” Coughlin said. “That’s a significant change from where we are today.”

But whether the board will take the step into ranked-choice voting is up in the air.

Board chair Adelita Grijalva told 13 News she will second the motion Tuesday just so they can have a conversation about ranked-choice but she does not think it’s the right way to go.

However, that will depend on the board’s vote.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.