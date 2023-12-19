Rocky Point businesses struggle to operate without tourists as the Lukeville port of entry remains closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Once a popular tourist destination for many southern Arizonans, Puerto Penasco, also known as Rocky Point, is now reminiscent of a ghost town as the closure of the Lukeville port of entry enters its third week.

This entry point was the main route for people looking to travel there.

The economy in the area is dependent on tourism and now residents are trying to get by without a constant flow of visitors

“Everyone’s affected across the board because this is a tourist community,” said Rocky Point resident Ellie Balderrama.

Balderrama, a local realtor, said the business has been rocky over the past few weeks.

“For myself, most certainly. I have spoken to a few other agents that have expressed that it’s been very slow for them as well. I mean, people need to get here to look at our properties,” said Balderrama.

Larry Miles, a Rocky Point resident, said it is similar to the situation at his job.

“Over the July 4th weekend and the first two weeks of October because of school break, the 99 condos that we have for rent there were full,” said Miles. “Today there are two owners on site. No rentals. No rentals are booked for the weekend. No rentals are booked at this time between Christmas and New Year’s.”

Many locals said with there being little tourism, businesses are starting to take drastic measures.

“Everyone’s talking about reducing their hours, closing the restaurants for more days during the week,” said Balderrama.

Miles added his observations of businesses in the area.

“On the Malecon, where the fish markets, restaurants, and bars are, essentially the entire thing is closed with the exception of a couple of shops here,” said Miles.

Miles added that the longer the port remains closed, the more people will be affected.

“It’s not like the states where you’ve got a paycheck coming in at the end of the week or in the middle of the month. They literally live day to day and when something like this happens, it just affects everyone directly,” said Miles.

Locals hope people will still consider taking the longer drive to help boost the local economy.

“I just hope that people still honor whatever vacation plans they had with Rocky Point because it is a little bit of more of a sacrifice, but also you’re helping the community,” said Balderrama.

13 News reached out to the Governor’s Office about when the National Guard is expected to arrive at the southern border to help with the migrant influx, hoping to get Lukeville back open. No response has yet been received.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.