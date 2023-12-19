Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A major national security supplemental funding package remains in limbo in Congress.

For weeks, lawmakers have been considering the $106 billion request from the White House that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Republicans have been insisting that the aid be coupled with stepped up border security policies but lawmakers have been unable to come to an agreement.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said on Monday afternoon that he is hoping for the Senate to work out an agreement in principal on this supplemental funding bill this week but says it likely will not pass until after the new year.

Wicker said some progress has been made on the national security supplemental bill in recent days but said there is still more work to do. He thinks she Senate could get close to a drafted agreement later this week so that they might be able to get it passed quickly in the new year.

“It’s just not going to get done before New Year’s. But the main thing is for us to negotiate in good faith to acknowledge that that border security needs to be in this national security supplemental and get get an agreement drafted so we can vote on it as soon after the first of the year as possible,” said Sen. Wicker.

Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer also said important progress was made but acknowledges that both sides have to make concessions.

“We all know this is extremely difficult work, among the most difficult things we’ve done in recent memory. Everyone knows that something should be done to fix our broken immigration system, but we can’t do so by compromising our values. Finding the middle ground is exceptionally hard, and both sides must accept that they will have to make concessions,” said Sen. Schumer.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Rocky Point businesses struggle to operate without tourists as the Lukeville port of entry...
Rocky Point businesses’ struggle to operate without tourist as the Lukeville port of entry remains closed
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
An Amazon Prime delivery person lifts packages while making a stop at an apartment building on...
Retailers are improving their delivery speeds, meaning good news for late holiday shoppers
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally