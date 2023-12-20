Advertise
Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

