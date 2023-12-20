Arizona border details, policy elusive for Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southern Arizona members of Congress have an idea of what they will and won’t approve in legislation for the border.

But the likelihood of anything specific coming out of the Senate before next month is dwindling.

The border issue that appears to divide Democrats and Republicans is a policy that allows migrants to enter and declare asylum. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) said he will not say yes or no until he sees what the Senate produces.

“There’s been a lot of exaggeration, lies and half-truths that have been around this issue,” Grijalva said. “But the fact remains that this humanity that is coming to the border continues to surge and they’re coming from all over the world.”

He said more resources must be sent to secure the border and handle the surge.

“This is serious and if and those of us that live in this region understand how serious it is,” Grijalva said.

But how to handle the surge has had Republicans in the Senate as well as the House, like Juan Ciscomani on Monday, calling for a policy change that no longer allows migrants claiming asylum to stay in the country before their case is decided.

“Because as long as people continue to enter without stopping and everybody gets processed and allowed in to stay, then they’ll continue to come,” Ciscomani said Monday.

“We’ve had this false pipe dream, this silver bullet concept many times before, and here we are again, same situation, same crush on the border, and the same schizophrenic reaction,” Grijalva said.

Grijalva used that term to describe the Biden Administration for its lack of response, he said, for trying to be humanitarian and appear strict at the same time.

But he also urged compromise in Congress and would not say if he will vote for or against what the Senate sends to the House, which is likely next month.

“If it’s so draconian, and so mean-spirited and so punitive and it’s not a solution but merely a political statement, no I won’t. But if it is moving toward a middle ground and a solution, and a compromise on the issue, absolutely,” Grijalva said.

Neither Grijalva nor Ciscomani think that having the border, aid to Ukraine and aid to Israel tied together is a good idea.

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) are requesting Homeland Security to allocate more Shelter and Services Program funding to prevent street releases in border communities.

Without it, street releases could happen early next year. The senators have requested a response by the end of the week, Dec. 22.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.