FACT FINDERS: Holiday recycling; what can't go in that blue bin

Many items can clog sorting machines
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The pile of wrapping paper builds up fast when your family’s opening gifts. Before you stuff it all in one bin and move on to hot cocoa, 13 Fact Finders has a list of what you can recycle - and what you can’t. About a third of holiday waste isn’t recyclable and some of those items can get snagged in the machines and cause problems.

Non-recyclable materials include food, gift bags, tinsel, styrofoam, Christmas lights, and wreaths. As you may remember, you can no longer put glass in recycling in the Tucson area. Tissue paper may seem recyclable because it’s paper, but it’s too thin and will get caught in processing.

”Most paper products are recyclable, and that would include wrapping paper,” said Sarah Dearman with Recycling Partnership. “But if it has too much of that beautiful glitter, or metallic on it, they would probably rather you leave it out.”

In addition to plain wrapping paper, Christmas cards that don’t have glitter or metallics and boxes can go into the bin along with your regular recycling.

The City of Tucson’s TreeCycle program begins on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 and continues through January 15, 2024. Sites are located throughout Tucson and Oro Valley. Make sure to remove everything from the tree before dropping off threes. The City of Tucson will grind Christmas trees and use it for compost.

