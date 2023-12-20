Advertise
Family moving back to Phoenix has U-Haul full of belongings stolen

The family's belongings were stolen from the resting spot at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Albuquerque East in New Mexico.
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A joyful road trip from the Midwest toward retirement in the desert turned tragic for Gene and Jamie Bruce over the weekend.

“We just wanted to come back and be around family. We have our four youngest kids here, six grandkids and one on the way,” said Jamie.

After saving up for two years for their golden years in Phoenix, they packed up their whole lives and loaded it up in a U-Haul truck. Gene, Jamie and their two granddaughters said goodbye to Missouri last Friday and hit the road to their resting spot at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Albuquerque East in New Mexico.

They arrived late at night, driving separately in their pick-up truck and the U-Haul truck. “Then we walked in to check-in, and the lady at the desk said we weren’t allowed to park our U-Haul at the property and that we had to park it on the street,” said Jamie.

They followed the employee’s instructions. Gene said he checked on the trucks around midnight, and everything was fine. However, when Jamie went to take a look around 3 a.m., she found broken glass scattered on the street and the U-Haul was gone. Gene said he thought Jamie was pulling a prank on him. “We just both kind of fell to pieces. I ran downstairs with what I had on, and I was just in disbelief and couldn’t understand why,” said Gene.

Their pick-up truck was still there, so following a friend’s advice, they drove around the area looking for the U-Haul after calling police. Jamie said an employee with the Albuquerque U-Haul branch contacted them and said the U-Haul was found in the parking lot of a carwash.

Jamie and Gene met up with police at the carwash, and when officers opened the back of the U-Haul, everything inside was gone. They said new furniture, Christmas presents, Gene’s Hall of Fame rings from the Pacific Northwest Football League and his father’s military burial flag.

Gene said their identities were also stolen, after birth certificates, tax reports and other important documents were taken from the truck. She said their family members and friends started receiving messages from the thieves asking for money. Their passwords were also being changed. “It’s nerve-wracking. Every time you turn around, it’s like ‘Okay, what’s going to happen next? What are we going to do now?’” said Gene.

The move was also supposed to be a new start for their granddaughters whose mother died two years ago. Although everything they owned was stolen, the one thing the thieves couldn’t take was their Christmas spirit. “No one is going to take that from us,” said Jamie.

Jamie and Gene said they filed a report with the Albuquerque Police Department. Arizona’s Family reached out for any updates but did not hear back.

A GoFundMe was created to help the Bruce family start over. If you would like to help out, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

