FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Weather changes are on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Spotty light rain showers are possible Wednesday morning with clouds gradually decreasing through the afternoon and evening. Thursday is trending mostly dry and sunny before our best rain coverage of the week arrives Friday into Saturday.

Valley rain totals will range from 0.5″ to 1.5″ with snow levels dropping from 8,500 feet down to 7,000 feet by Friday evening. Temperatures cool back near- or below-normal Friday through early next week.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of light rain, mainly in the morning. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance for rain.

FRIDAY: 90% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance of rain, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

