Former Walden Grove cheer coach accused of stealing from team

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Walden Grove High employee has resigned after being accused of mishandling cheerleading funds at the school.

No charges have been filed, but the Arizona Auditor General is looking into the case.

The Sahuarita Unified School District confirmed Denise Montano stepped down as the head cheer coach on Nov. 27 and resigned as registrar on Dec. 11.

According to SUSD, parents reported concerns about how the money was handled on Nov. 30.

“The basic weight of the evidence suggested some basic things which is that the proper procedure and accounting for money may not have been followed,” said district superintendent Dr. Manuel Valenzuela. “What we determined is that there was sufficient evidence to report it to the proper authorities.”

The Sahuarita USD said it reported the issue to the Arizona Auditor General on Dec. 6.

“When something like this happens, which I believe I can factually describe as an isolated incident, because of our efforts things generally run very smoothly,” Valenzuela said. “But when it does happen, I think the important thing is to acknowledge it, to confront it, and take reasonable prudent actions to address it.”

13 News has reached out to the Arizona Auditor General for more information and has not heard back.

The cheerleading squad has a competition coming up in February and the district said it will make sure they can go.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.