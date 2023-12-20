Gonzaga rolls past Arizona in Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (13 News) - Gonzaga beat the University of Arizona 81-69 in the 2023 Jerry Colangelo Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Zags shot 63% from the field while the Wildcats struggled at 45%. The Wildcats were also outrebounded 32-21.

Arizona was down by 24 points with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. The Wildcats battled back, but the lead was too much to overcome.

Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim had a game-high 27 points to go with her seven rebounds.

Kailyn Gilbert paced Arizona with 21 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Sali Kourouma added 17 points and Helena Pueyo had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.