Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin indicted

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.(Source: Minnesota Dept. of Corrections via CNN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times in federal prison last month has been indicted by a grand jury.

Documents show 52-year-old John Turscak was charged with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Documents state Turscak had intentionally and knowingly assaulted Chauvin with an improvised knife with intent to do bodily harm.

The Associated Press reports Turscak had told correctional officers he would have killed Chauvin if they had not intervened quickly.

The Associated Press also reported Turscak told FBI agents after the assault that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand,” which is a symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, prosecutors said.

Turscak is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. He told investigators he thought about attacking Chauvin for a month because he is a high-profile inmate. However, he denied wanting to kill him, according to prosecutors.

Chauvin, 47, was sent to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
Salpointe Catholic hires a new head football coach.
Salpointe Catholic hires new head football coach
The Sahuarita Unified School District said Denise Montano stepped down as the head cheer coach...
Former Walden Grove cheer coach accused of stealing from team
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to approve the Prosperity Initiative, a set of...
Supervisors react to the new Pima County Prosperity Initiative
Tucson 311 non-emergency line aims to help take the strain off 911 system and dispatchers
Tucson 311 non-emergency line aims to help take the strain off 911 system and dispatchers