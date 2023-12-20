Migrants camping out in desert between San Diego and Yuma growing desperate

NEAR SAN DIEGO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A migrant encampment in a remote area along the California-Mexico border, just two hours west of the Yuma border, is raising concerns as temperatures begin to cool down.

It is located in the Jacumba Mountains east of San Diego County. A high number of migrants have been crossing through some of the border wall gaps in the area. After crossing the border, migrants wait out in the desert for Border Patrol to pick them up so they can seek asylum in the U.S. “Border Patrol directs them to these open air detention sites and expects them to stay there until they have time to process them in their normal way. They’re so overloaded that sometimes it takes days,” said Sam Schultz, a Jacumba-area resident.

Schultz and a small group of volunteers have been feeding the migrants and providing aid since the summer. “A couple was here for five days, four nights,” said Schultz.

With donations, Schultz said they’ve provided some protection from the extreme temperatures. “There’s a storm headed this way today and we put up tents and structures as much as we can,” he said.

He said there are three different campsites in the area where migrants are gathering. On Tuesday, there were a total of about 300 migrants. We drove to one campsite that had about 60 migrants. People from all corners of the world could be seen huddled together around campfires to stay warm. One group from India said they had arrived Tuesday morning. “We traveled for seven days,” said a man from the group. He said the journey was hard, but he hoped to seek asylum and start working soon.

After a few minutes at the camp, a Border Patrol agent arrived and asked the women with children to line up first. They took a group of about 13 people, mostly children. The agent told the rest of the migrants that they would be back for another group.

Border patrol saw a record number of 3 million people crossing the border for the 2023 fiscal year. The surge has overloaded sectors like San Diego, so much so that the Yuma Border Patrol Sector has taken in busloads of migrants from San Diego to help with processing.

Schultz said the situation has only intensified. “Some are just leaving at this point. We have one fellow that came into town, called an Uber and off he went,” he said.

Unlawful entry to Texas is what Gov. Greg Abbot is trying to enforce. He signed a bill allowing police to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. It’s a move the ACLU plans to challenge.

Meanwhile, in Jacumba, Schultz struggles to see improvement. “I don’t know, I spoke to officials on every level from local to federal, whoever will talk to me,” he said. As the influx of migrants continues to overwhelm border patrol at the southern border, desperation only grows for the hundreds of migrants waiting to be processed.

