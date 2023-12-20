Mirador Fire burning in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are battling a wildfire in the Baboquivaris Mountains in Pima County.

The Arizona Department of Forestry said the Mirador Fire is located about 4 miles northwest of Sasabe. It is around 300 acres and no structures are threatened at this time.

AZ Forestry said crews are working to box in the fire, which is in steep terrain.

