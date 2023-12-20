New details about National Guard deployment to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Departments of Emergency and Military Affairs and Public Safety released new details about assignments to southern Arizona in response to the Executive Order signed by Governor Hobbs.

Guard members are expected to provide logistical, administrative, and analytical support for DPS troopers deployed to the Lukeville Port of Entry.

All law enforcement actions, and authority will be exercised by DPS and Arizona Peace Officer Standard and Training certified personnel.

DPS will focus on interdiction of narcotics and human smuggling networks operating in Southern Arizona.

“This is a team effort,” said Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona. “We are diligently working with our partners to ensure the safety and security of all Arizonans.”

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs says the number of Guard members will change based on the security situation. The Department is not releasing specific details for security reasons.

“Our efforts to provide enhanced security in Southern Arizona is unwavering,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “In accordance with state law, the DPS is committed to supporting this team effort to be a visible presence for this operation at our southern border.”

Additional resources will be phased into communities over the next 30 days. Requests for support and operational deconfliction with state and local agencies will be facilitated by DEMA’s Emergency Management Division.

