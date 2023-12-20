PCSD investigating after multiple students at Tucson elementary school fall ill

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Multiple students at an elementary school in Tucson got sick Tuesday from something they ate.

The Tucson Unified School District confirmed it happened at Lawrence Elementary, which is near Valencia and Camino De Oeste.

A Tucson USD spokeswoman said several students from the same classroom became nauseated because of something they ate.

At first, officials thought it was from a gas leak and the school was evacuated. However, the Drexel Heights Fire Department was able to confirm it was not a leak and there was no danger to the school.

TUSD said they would contact parents if their children were affected.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it responded to the school, but could not release any more information as the investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.