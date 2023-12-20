Pima County looking for ways to fill shortfall in state highway, road funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Even though Arizonans are driving more following the pandemic, the Arizona Department of Transportation said its 10-year projections for Highway User Revenue Funds are on a downward trend.

That will have an impact statewide and it is already being felt by the Pima County Transportation Department.

“The department is projecting a $2.3 million shortfall,” District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy read out loud from a county memo.

The memo said the department is trying to determine how this will affect its service obligations.

Christy is concerned about how it might impact the road repair program that voters compelled the board to implement in 2019.

“I don’t quite understand how a $2.3 million shortfall should have that great of an impact on the process of fixing our roads that we promised to do,” Christy said during a meeting Tuesday. “$2.3 million really doesn’t amount to much of anything when it comes to roads.”

The impact on the 10-year road maintenance repair program, which is slated to cost $560 million and came after years of voter protest, should not be adversely affected, but what will be, is still undecided.

“We can’t look at it as a department that has a loss of revenue of from the state and not have a department look at what it needs to do to make up for that,” County Administrator Jan Lesher told Christy.

That could be cuts in pedestrian services, bike paths, fees and permitting or road closures.

It’s a big department that does much more than repair roads, which is why the county administrator will come back next month with a plan to give the board and public an update on what the loss of funding might mean.

“We’ll look at the entirety of the services delivered by the department, pavement is but one component of that, so we want to take a comprehensive look at them, come back and indicate to the board these are the ways we’re going to deal with that shortfall,” said Carmine DeBonis, an assistant county administrator.

Pima County receives about $55 million from the state for its transportation projects, so losing nearly 2 1/2 million dollars is not devastating, especially since it does not impact pavement preservation, but still, it’s a cut that needs to be treated.

“This does not by any means, that the two point three million, the two million, will come out of road maintenance,” Lesher said. “It is out of all the operations out of the transportation department and that’s what we’ll be returning to the board with.”

Where the cuts will come from, should be known by the middle of next month.

