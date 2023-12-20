Police: Armed woman robbed Circle K in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K in Tucson early Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspect stole several bottles of alcohol and pointed a firearm at the clerk as she ran out.

It happened at the Circle K at the intersection of Golf Links and Harrison, according to the TPD.

The suspect has been described as a 5-foot-2 to 5-5 woman. She was wearing glasses and a red Nike sweatshirt. She may have dental braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.