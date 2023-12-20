Rep. Ciscomani calling on Biden to address the migrant influx plaguing the southern border

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Border officials from southern Arizona discussed yet another week of challenges they are facing at the border.

During a round table discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 19, several Cochise County officials discussed the border crisis with Representative Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06).

Whether Republican or Democrat, Ciscomani said, people on both sides are seeing the issue at the border for what it is: a crisis with no end in sight.

Ciscomani adds record after record is broken at the border’s Tucson Sector every week.

These are numbers he said are impacting all Arizonans.

“The president is just not taking action,” Ciscomani said. “Action on things that worked before, so the answers are there, but the willingness to do that is not.”

Ciscomani says the Biden Administration must do more to secure the southern border and send a clear message that the border is not open.

“This is a federal problem that the White House needs to fix because they have the authority and the capacity to do so, and they just aren’t doing it.”

According to Ciscomani, the U.S. must leave asylum open for those who truly need it. As of now, he says the threshold to prove “credible fear” is low. He said many migrants are taking advantage of the system. Ciscomani said many asylum seekers are claiming “credible fear” because of scarce employment opportunities in their country.

On December 15, 2023, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed an executive order to send the National Guard to the border. Ciscomani said that although he agrees with mobilizing the National Guard, this is an action that should have been taken sooner. The Congressman said the problem speaks for itself if a Democratic Governor is speaking and taking action.

In May 2023, The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R.2, “Secure the Border Act of 2023.” The bill, awaiting a hearing from the Senate, will “make various changes to immigration law, like imposing limits on asylum eligibility and requiring employers to use an electronic system to verify eligibility of new employees.

Limit eligibility of aliens (non-U.S. nationals) to receive parole or asylum and of some unaccompanied alien children to remain in the United States

Require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resume activities related to building a barrier on the southwestern U.S. border, hire additional border patrol agents, increase surveillance operations, and authorize additional appropriations for various DHS programs

Require all U.S. employers to use E-Verify, the federal web-based system for confirming eligibility to work

Impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates

Representative Ciscomani believes this is a step in the right direction. However, he said a solution can only happen when both sides of the aisle come together.

Ciscomani co-sponsored H.R.6523, which was introduced in the House at the end of November 2023. The bill, also referred to as the “Southern Border Transparency Act of 2023″ will require the Department of Homeland Security to publish various publications and reports regarding the number of aliens seeking entry along the United States’ southern border.

According to the bill, no later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, and monthly thereafter, the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection shall publish on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, with respect to the applicable reporting period—

The number of aliens granted parole under section 212(d)(5) of the Immigration and Nationality Act ( 8 U.S.C. 1182(d)(5) ) at each United States port of entry; The number of aliens encountered between land ports of entry who were subsequently granted parole, disaggregated by the U.S. Border Patrol sector; The citizenship or nationality of the aliens described in paragraphs (1) and (2); and The demographic category of the aliens described in paragraphs (1) and (2), including— Accompanied minors; Aliens granted parole as part of a family unit; Single adults Unaccompanied alien children.

According to Ciscomani, the crimes go far past migrants entering the U.S. without proper documentation.

Border-related crime is causing major implications at the Cochise County Jail.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels says around 40% of the criminals in his jail are people who have committed a border-related crime, like human smuggling.

“The influx of bookings in our jail and the number of people we can book for border crimes has put a stressful burden,” Sheriff Dannels said. “We have been working with the Governor’s Office. We were on the phone with them today trying to figure out the number we are going to put in our jails and when that is going to happen.”

The numbers aren’t political, the Sheriff said.

However, according to Sheriff Dannels, the most frustrating part is not knowing when the end will be or if any change will come.

“If I don’t have a place to put them, or I can’t house them, where do they go, back to the street,” Dannels tells 13 News. “That goes back to a quality of life issue.”

Despite the countless human smuggling street chases happening in cities throughout Cochise County and the southern border

Sierra Vista’s Chief of Police, Chris Hiser, said they are constantly trying to keep everyone safe because no one is winning except the Mexican Cartel.

“It is a safe community to live in. We are staying ahead of this, being proactive, and doing everything we can,” Chief Hiser said. “We will continue to think outside the box to make this safe community. "

In addition to the crime, the crisis at the border is devastating to the state’s economy.

Ciscomani said as more illegal traffic keeps entering the country, it’s putting a hold on the legal immigration needed for both sides of the border.

Since Mexico is the U.S.’s number one trading market, it brings the state in close to $20 billion. Ciscomani said it’s important to keep the flow between both countries going, or the impacts can be long-lasting.

According to Ciscomani, the closure at the Lukeville Border Crossing is causing headaches in other border towns. Right now, Nogales, Arizona, is seeing the overflow of tourists from Lukeville, causing wait times to skyrocket.

Before returning to Arizona, Congressman Ciscomani said he met with Senator Kyrsten Sinema and discussed the importance of collaboration to solve the problem.

Ciscomani has called on the White House to re-open the Lukeville Port of Entry immediately and is pushing for other border crossings in the state to stay open, a fear many in border communities have. He said the only solution the President has offered is closing the port of entry, which he said is unacceptable.

The Congressman recently met with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas’ chief of staff, to discuss the issues seen at the border. He tells 13 News he was very direct about the impact the Lukeville Border Crossing has on the entire region.

A price Ciscomani said all Arizonans are paying.

“Many of us are working on this, but they need to join us in putting that pressure on the White House,” Ciscomani said. “That is where it lies with President Biden not enforcing the laws and fixing the problem.”

Ciscomani and those on the front lines of the crisis agree that more funding and resources are needed at the southern border but without concrete policy changes to immigration. The congressman says, “It’ll be all for nothing.”

