Salpointe Catholic hires new head football coach

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Salpointe Catholic High School has announced Pat Ryden as the new Head Football Coach after Eric Rodgers resigned earlier this month.

Coach Ryden has over 30 years of coaching experience at the high school and college level, including serving as an assistant coach at Salpointe for the past four years.

Coach Ryden is ready to continue the great tradition of Lancer Football and the Salpointe community welcomes him.

“We are so excited to introduce Pat Ryden as our new Head Football Coach. Pat brings a ton of coaching and teaching experience with him. His leadership skills are second to none. He is a player’s coach who will develop our student-athletes with high expectations and a love for the game. I know he will elevate our program to compete at the highest level,” Phil Gruensfelder, Director of Athletics, said.

