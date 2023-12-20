Salvation Army holds Toy n’ Joy drive for families in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Christmas is less than a week away, and families across southern Arizona are getting their last-minute shopping in.

The holidays, though, pose a financial obstacle for some families.

To help everyone have a happy holiday, the Salvation Army of Tucson is stepping up.

“Well this year, especially with inflation, it’s really hard to put food on the table,” said Christopher Kim, the city coordinator for the Salvation Army in Tucson. “Not to mention rent.”

The Salvation Army, with the help of numerous organizations across southern Arizona, is helping families through the annual Toy n’ Joy event.

From Tuesday through Thursday, almost 2,000 families will head to the South Corps Community Center to pick up gifts to place underneath their tree.

“We basically do everything here, gather up all the donations, put them out and separate them by age and gender, escort the parents around the warehouse and fill their bags and find the right gift for their children,” said Terri Colelli, from the V oyager RV Resort.

Voyager RV Resort has been spearheading this event for 26 years. It connects with multiple stores around Tucson, from local mom-and-pop shops to big-name stores like Office Depot.

“You can tell they’re bringing joy, because it’s a relief for them because they can bring something that brings a smile to their kids,” said Mohammed Alfehaid, a general manager at Office Depot said. “That’s the joy we look forward to every year in the community, and just to be a part of it.”

The endless number of boxes at the warehouse means extra smiles and Christmas cheer for kids and parents -- thankful for the chance to make the holiday special.

“I see the happy faces when they’re done, I see some people crying as they walk out, I see hugs,” Kim said. “That’s what it’s all about; it’s Christmas.”

