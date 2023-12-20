Southern Arizona child dies after being shot with “high powered air rifle”

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County child has died after he was shot in the chest with a “high powered air rifle that shoots 22 caliber pellets,” authorities said.

Officials initially reported it was an airsoft gun.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in St. David around 5 p.m. Monday.

The 8-year-old victim died at a local hospital and the shooting is under investigation, according to the CCSO.

An airsoft gun shoots plastic BBs. Depending on the firearm’s size and quality, the BB can travel around 400 feet per second.

