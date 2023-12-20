Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Southern Arizona child dies after being shot with “high powered air rifle”

(WRDW)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County child has died after he was shot in the chest with a “high powered air rifle that shoots 22 caliber pellets,” authorities said.

Officials initially reported it was an airsoft gun.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in St. David around 5 p.m. Monday.

The 8-year-old victim died at a local hospital and the shooting is under investigation, according to the CCSO.

An airsoft gun shoots plastic BBs. Depending on the firearm’s size and quality, the BB can travel around 400 feet per second.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Rocky Point businesses struggle to operate without tourists as the Lukeville port of entry...
Rocky Point businesses’ struggle to operate without tourist as the Lukeville port of entry remains closed
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
The Sahuarita Unified School District said Denise Montano stepped down as the head cheer coach...
Former Walden Grove cheer coach accused of stealing from team
PCSD investigating after multiple students at Tucson elementary school fall ill