Supervisors react to the new Pima County Prosperity Initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Weeks after the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the Prosperity Initiative, 13 News heard directly from them.

The initiative includes 13 different policies that were voted on and approved by the board of supervisors that look at how the county is able to combat poverty.

Those are broken down into education, critical family resources, asset building and infrastructure priorities and cross-policy strategies.

Supervisor Steve Christy, who’s against the measure, says there are a number of reasons why he didn’t vote for this, but the most concerning to him was this was voted on before Sharon Bronson’s seat was filled.

Also, the lack of mention of money and no expected input from the private sector worried him.

He added that Pima County needs to allow different kinds of businesses that bring high-paying jobs to the area to help alleviate poverty, something not outlined in the initiative.

“I’m all in favor of responsible, environmentally conscious industries, but the extent of the climate change and the green new deals that my colleagues seem to be promoting is going to be a real hindrance to brining in companies to our community,” Christy said. “They need to cease and desist with that type of ideological philosophy.”

Meanwhile, Supervisor Matt Heinz likes the measure. He says this has a chance to be very impactful, especially since all local governments will have the chance to work together on this.

When it comes to money, he says this is still very early on, and when there is a price, we can expect to see that come before the voter makes a decision.

“I think this has been a long time coming and the fact that these 13 major points are also data-driven means we’ll know this will help because it helped in these other places when it was implemented in this and that way,” Heinz said. “Having such care being taken to make recommendations that we know, will have a positive impact for the community.”

The Prosperity Initiative will head over to the city of Tucson to be voted on to see if it will be approved there. That’s happening at the beginning of 2024.

