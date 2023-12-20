Tucson 311 non-emergency line aims to help take the strain off 911 system and dispatchers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Calling 911 is not the best option for non-emergency services, but many still use it.

To help combat this, the City of Tucson now has 311, a fully operational, non-emergency number people can call as an alternative to 911.

During COVID, the city set up a city resource line. This 311 system is an expansion of that line but with more services.

“The unique 311 effort in Tucson is just that to prioritize giving people who may be dependent on 911 another resource to call for non-emergency needs,” said Jeff Kuhn, deputy director of the public safety communications department for the City of Tucson.

Kuhn said the 311 number simplifies how the city can connect residents to non-emergency services. With the line fully in place, officials hope it will help take the strain off the 911 systems and its operators.

“It’s to free up 911 professionals to do the real emergency work, but still giving the right service to the community so that we meet the needs of that caller,” said Kuhn.

Dispatchers are already fielding a lot of calls that are police-related but not necessarily life-threatening emergencies. Kuhn added that 311 is also helpful in handling other issues.

“We can really help with social service type needs, whether it’s emergency housing, homelessness, food, vouchers, things like that. Our role is to really direct people to the right resource,” said Kuhn.

When someone calls this line, a conversation similar to this will happen with a dispatcher.

“The very first thing that we’re going to ask you, whether it’s 911 or 311, is where the issue is that you’re reporting. That’s more important usually than what’s going on, because if we don’t know where you are, we can’t really help,” said Kuhn. “You’ll go through that process where we ask you what it is and then we ask you now tell us what’s going on there.”

If a person does call the line with an emergency, Kuhn said most of the staff are cross-trained to handle it.

“We have people who know both the 911 and 311 side of call taking and they may just be functioning either or on any given day. So if you have an emergency, most often they’re capable of helping you with that,” said Kuhn.

The city said this line is still evolving. They are continuing to evaluate things to make sure if they don’t have a workflow in place for needs being reported- they can go out and find a connection point.

