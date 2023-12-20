University of Arizona football inks 20 players on National Signing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona football team, led by head coach Jedd Fisch, signed 20 new Wildcats on National Signing Day.

Arizona reeled in another top-50 early signing class after securing four of the most dynamic players on the West Coast, running back Jordan Washington (Long Beach Jordan HS/Long Beach, Calif.), quarterback Demond Williams (Basha HS/Chandler, Ariz.), athlete Rahshawn Clark (Garfield HS/Seattle, Wash.), and defensive back Rahim Wright II (Rancho Cucamonga HS/Fontana, Calif.).

The Wildcats inked transfers Chubba Maae (DL, UC Davis), Jack Lutterell (DB, Tennessee), and Jordan Shaw (DB, Indiana) to continue to strengthen one of the best defenses in the nation from 2023.

Arizona’s early signing period sits 56 overall and 51 in the composite rankings, while pulling in a 49-transfer rating per 247Sports and 46th overall ranking per Rivals. It marks the third straight year that Coach Fisch and staff have pulled in a top-50 recruiting class after punching a ticket inside the top-40 over the previous two seasons for the first time since the rankings began. This group of student-athletes continues to build a strong foundation for the future.

Arizona continues its preparation to play Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at 7:15 p.m. MST at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Below is a complete list of today’s early signees.

2024 Signees

Demond Williams, Jr. - QB - 5′11, 180 - Basha High School – Hometown: Chandler, AZ

High School: A four-star rated quarterback out of Basha High School, hailing from Chandler, Ariz… Received offers from Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, and West Virginia… Rated the No. 2 QB prospect in Arizona (Rivals) and the 19th-best high school quarterback in the nation (247Sports)… Committed to Arizona after decommitting from Ole Miss on July 31, 2023… A dual threat QB that’s a game-changer with his arm and legs… Led Basha High School to back-to-back State Championships and was named Arizona Player of the Year in his division… In 13 games last season, completed 68% of passes for 2,339 yards and 23 touchdowns with just one interception… Rushed for 746 yards and five touchdowns…. Threw for over 10,000 passing yards during four-year career at Basha while passing for 93 touchdowns and running for 42 touchdowns.

“I feel like the coaching staff’s NFL background and the way that they run their offense is definitely to my play style and will get me prepared for the next level,” Williams told ESPN. “... I feel like they’ve always had faith in me and trust in me since Day 1 when they offered me as a 14-year-old freshman.”

Jordan Washington – RB – 5′11, 180 – Jordan High School – Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

High School: A four-star rated running back (247Sports) out of Long Beach Jordan High School, hailing from Long Beach, Calif…. Held offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawai’i, and Oregon… Committed to the Wildcats on Jan. 12, 2023… Ranked the 16th-best running back in the California and the 20th overall player in the state… Rushed for 3,024 yards and 38 touchdowns during high school career… Carried the ball 291 times for an average of 10.4 yards per touch with a long rush of 80 yards… Recorded 13 100-plus-yard rushing games during his High School career… Made 71 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine receiving touchdowns… Averaged 14.5 yards per reception and 30.2 yards per game over three seasons on varsity… Appeared in 34 games for Long Beach Jordan High School… Appeared on defense as well, making 76 total tackles during the 2021-22 season… Recovered one fumble and made one interception during that season as well… Led team to 11-4 overall record and 4-0 in the metro division.

“He’s dynamic,” said Jordan Head Coach Jon Nielsen. “It’s pure energy, quickness. Those things come by once in a lifetime — those talents. Arizona got a good one. ... Jordan is just special. You put the ball in his hands, and you see what happens.”

Rahshawn Clark – CB – 6′0, 180 – Garfield High School – Hometown: Seattle, Wash.

High School: A four-star cornerback (247Sports) who played both sides of the ball at Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington… Changed his commitment from California to Arizona on Dec. 18, 2023… The 8th rated player in Washington… Received offers from California, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington, and Washington State… Rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries… Averaged 20.9 yards per game with a long of 59 yards… Made 18 receptions in five games as a receiver, posting 314 yards and tacking on two receiving touchdowns… Recorded all 314 all-purpose yards in his three-year stint on varsity during the 2020-21 season as a freshman… Made 17 total tackles on defense, including one sack… Recorded only interception of High School career as a freshman in 2020.

Audric Harris - WR – 6′0, 180 – Bishop Gorman High School – Hometown: Bellflower, Calif.

High School: A three-star wide receiver (247Sports) out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada… Rated the No. 4 wide receiving in Nevada… Received offers from California, Hawai’i, Arizona State, Brigham Young, Colorado State, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UNLV, Utah, and Washington State… Committed to Arizona on June 23, 2023… Made 59 receptions for 1,165 yards and 15 touchdowns during his three-years on varsity at Bishop Gorman… Recorded 94 total points during his high school career.

“At the end, it came down to Arizona because of how close they were with me and keeping in touch, and going on that official visit and how they treated me,” Harris said to the Las Vegas Review Journal in August. “The whole staff, they treated us like we were a part of the team. It made the decision easy for me.”

Rahim Wright II - DB – 6′0, 175 – Rancho Cucamonga High School – Hometown: Fontana, Calif.

High School: A three-star defensive back (247Sports) that played defensive back at Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California… Received offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Jose State, and Washington State… Decommitted from San Diego State and committed to Arizona on Oct. 6, 2023… Played his freshman year on offense at quarterback, completing 29-of-67 pass attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns… Moved to defense for the majority of his final two seasons on varsity… Recorded 154 total tackles including 114 during his senior season in 2023… Averaged 9.5 tackles per game during his final high school season… Posted 4.5 tackles for loss during his high school career… Was a key member of a 10-2 record during the 2023 season, lifting Rancho Cucamonga HS to No. 21 in California.

“I loved my visit to Arizona,” Wright said. “I love the all-around fit for me, and I’m really excited about this opportunity. My family had a chance to sit down with the coaching staff and get an idea of how they want to use me in the defense. They broke it all down for me and I think everything is in place there for me to be successful.”

Stacy Bey – LB – 6′1, 200 – Rancho Cucamonga High School – Hometown: Fontana, Calif.

High School: A three-star athlete (247Sports) that played running back and linebacker at Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California… Received offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisville, Nevada, and Washington… Made 59 total tackles during senior season in 2023, also rushed for 185 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns… Team Captain… Ranked 52nd in California and the 47th athlete overall.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Arizona,” Bey said. “The biggest thing was the coaching staff and how well I connected with everyone. It wasn’t just one or two coaches, but it was several guys on the staff that I talked with. Coach (Jedd) Fisch is a great guy and a great coach, and I really see him turning things around and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Turran Williams – Safety – 6′3, 200 – John Muir High School – Hometown: Pasadena, Calif.

High School: A three-star safety (247Sports) that played at John Muir High School in Pasadena, California… Rated the 53rd player overall and 69th safety in California… Committed to Arizona on July 3, 2023… Held offers from Boston College, Colorado State, Utah, and Washington… Played safety and wide receiver in high school… Made four receptions for 75 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per game and 18.8 yards per catch with a long of 45 yards during his sophomore season on offense in 2021… No stats available from any other season.

“I loved it at Arizona,” Williams said. “I’ve been a few times, unofficially for a game and then my official visit and I feel really comfortable there. “It’s a nice change of pace for me from Los Angeles and I fit in well. I like the overall vibe there and the pace of the city so I’m excited for my decision.”

Dylan Tapley – ATH - 6′4, 205 – Desert Mountain High School – Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.

High School: A three-star athlete (247Sports) that played football at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona… Rated the No. 12 player in Arizona and No. 34 athlete (247Sports)… Received offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, and Oregon… Played wide receiver and safety in high school… Recorded 2,460 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns on 147 receptions over three seasons on varsity… Posted career-high 1,141 receiving yards on 57 receptions and 17 touchdowns during his junior season in 2022… Made 116 tackles for his high school career, including 7.5 tackles for loss while averaging 3.2 tackles per game… Notched one sack and two hurries… Made 16 interceptions and gained 260 total yards on the returns.

“I’m really excited with what Arizona has been doing and, although early playing time isn’t the most important thing for me, I know those coaches play their young players,” Tapley told 247Sports.”

Eduwa Okundaye - Edge– 6′2, 220 – Obra D. Tompkins High School – Hometown: Katy, Texas

High School: A three-star student-athlete (247Sports) that played edge at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas… Rated the No. 90 edge and No. 191 player in Texas… Held offers from Houston, Kansas State, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulane, and Washington State… Committed to Arizona on June 13, 2023… Made 117 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over three seasons on varsity.

Justin Hylekma – OL - 6′8, 315 – Adrian Wilcox High School – Hometown: Santa Clara, Calif.

High School: A three-star offensive lineman (247Sports) that played at Adrian Wilcox High School in Santa Clara, California… Rated the No. 84 offensive lineman in California and No. 90 tackle overall… Received offers from California, Colgate, Nevada, UC Davis, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington State… Comitted to Arizona on June 22, 2023… Appeared at offensive tackle and defensive tackle… Made 12 total tackles during senior season on varsity in 2023, including 4 solo and 8 assists, 0.5 tackle for loss, averaging 2.0 tackles per game… Made one sack in six games played.

“I committed because of how comfortable I felt with the coaching staff,” Hylkema said. “I felt comfortable being around the players. I got to meet the players and coaches and their families. It felt like home, and I felt comfortable. It was by far out of all the colleges I talked to my number one right off the bat.”

Brandon Phelps – WR – 6′3, 190 – American Leadership Academy Gilbert North – Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.

High School: A three-star wide receiver (247Sports) that played at American Leadership Academy Gilbert North High School in Gilbert, Arizona… Chose Arizona over Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, and Northern Arizona… Committed to the Wildcats on Dec. 21, 2022… Rated the No. 25 receiver in Arizona and the No. 155 overall wide out… Played wide receiver and defensive end, also, played basketball in high school… Made 282-career receptions for state-record 4,971 yards and 61 touchdowns over four seasons on varsity… Averaged over 100 yards per game during his junior (2022) and senior (2023) seasons… Set a high school career high with 28 touchdown receptions during his junior season… Made nine tackles on defense.

“The biggest reason I committed to Arizona is because of the opportunity to play at a high level being coached by amazing coaches,” Phelps said to 247Sports. “I felt as if there wasn’t anywhere else, I needed to go,” Phelps said. “It’s a great program with great people around it and it’s only getting better.”

Matthew Lado – OL – 6′6, 280 – Apollo High School – Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.

High School: A three-star offensive lineman (247Sports) who played at Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona… Chose Arizona over Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, and Utah State… Committed to Arizona on June 19, 2023… Rated No. 32 in Arizona and No. 129 overall at offensive tackle… Played 17 total games over two seasons on varsity in high school… Made 36 total tackles including 12 solo and 24 assists along with seven tackles for loss… Posted 3.5 sacks and 11 QB hurries.

“I like the culture the team has,” Lado said. “It’s like a family that not many other programs have. The highlight of the visit was talking about football with coach Brennan Carroll in his room as well as seeing the players workout. My relationship with the staff is great, especially with coach Carroll. I think he is the best O-line coach I have seen so far.”

Charlie Crowell – TE – 6′5, 230 – Summit High School – Hometown: Bend, Ore.

High School: A three-star tight end (247Sports) that played at Summit High School in Bend, Oregon… Chose Arizona over California, Washington State, Air Force, Idaho, Northern Arizona, and Portland State… Committed to the Wildcats on June 25, 2023… Played tight end and defensive end in high school… Reeled in 43 receptions for 718 yards and four touchdowns during his high school career… Made two total tackles on defense.

“I think it’s the people I will be around with the most,” Crowell told 247Sports after his commitment. “Coach Pao(pao) is an amazing person and is the best tight end coach in the business. I have dreams of playing in the NFL and I think he’s going to give me the best shot to get there.”

Adam Mohammed – RB – 6′0, 180 – Apollo High School – Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.

High School: A three-star running back (247Sports) that played at Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona… Chose Arizona over California, Boston College, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, and Utah State… Committed to the Wildcats on June 19, 2023… Played running back, cornerback, and strong safety in high school… Completed 16-of-22 pass attempts for 218 yards and one touchdown… Rushed for 5,180 yards over four seasons (35 games) on varsity… Punched in 94 rushing touchdowns… Averaged 148.0 yards per game and 8.4 yards per carry… Gained a long of 99 yards during his sophomore season… Finished 3rd in Arizona in rushing yards (2,147) during his senior season (2023), a mark that led the 5A Northwest league and was 2nd in AZ Division 5A… 276 total points finished 17th nationally, 1st in Arizona… 46 total touchdowns finished 13th nationally and 1st in Arizona.

“Arizona is just a place I feel home at and I can come back to Phoenix to visit my family members,” he said to 247Sports.com “I like how the players and coaches bond together,” he said. “It’s similar to how my high school coaches are and my mom and brother felt welcomed while on the visit.”

Michael Levelle Watkins – OL – 6′3, 295– Apollo High School – Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.High School: A three-star prospect (247Sports) that played offensive line at Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona… Chose Arizona over Colorado State… Committed to the Wildcats on June 19, 2023… Appeared at guard, center, and defensive tackle during high school career… Finished with 24 total tackles including 8.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks… Posted one pass breakup and one fumble recovery on defense.

“A lot of things stood out to me, but just mainly seeing the culture of the team, it’s a very competitive atmosphere in Tucson,” Watkins said to 247Sports.com “I enjoyed seeing that. I looked for relationships and tried to put myself in the perspective of what it is like to be a player there,” he said. “Mainly, it’s just the gut feeling I have when I am in there checking out the facilities of the different schools.”

Michael Salgado-Medina – K/P – 6′3, 190 – Mission Viejo High School – Hometown: Mission Viejo, Calif.

High School: A five-star kicker and punter (Kohlskicking.com) that played at Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California… Chose Arizona over Air Force… Committed to the Wildcats on June 17, 2023… Rated the No. 3 kicker in the nation (per 247Sports)… Appeared at kicker and punter during high school… Made 27-of-35 field goal attempts (77.1%) during his high school career… Booted a long of 52 yards during his senior season… Made 133-of-140 on point-after-attempts… Registered 214 total points… Handled kickoff duties as well, booting 124 touchbacks during his high school career… Primary punter that averaged 37.2 yards per punt with a long of 61 yards, placing 31 inside the 20 yard line…. Punted 78 times during his high school career.

Transfers

Bryce Butler – DL – 6′5, 295 – Garden City Community College – Hometown: Toronto, Canada

High School: A three-star defensive lineman (247Sports) that played at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas… Received offers from USF, Ball State, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Maine, Mississippi State, Southern University, Tennessee State, Texas State, Troy, and Western Kentucky… Committed to Arizona on Dec. 18, 2023… Made 28 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, with three pass breakups and one forced fumble during his sophomore season at Garden City in 2023.

Jack Luttrell – Safety – 6′0, 180 – Tennessee – Hometown: Moultrie, Ga.

Before Arizona: A transfer from Tennessee… Speedy and athletic defensive back from Gainesville, Georgia, located an hour northeast of Atlanta … Helped lead Colquitt County to a 7A state semifinal finish in 2022 after an undefeated regular season … Rated as a three-start prospect by all major recruiting services … The No. 62 rated player in the state of Georgia by Rivals … Named the All-Region 1-7A Utility Player of the Year by the region’s coaches after averaging 32.9 yards per return on kickoffs and 8.9 yards per return on punts … Named one of the top multi-position players in the state of Georgia for the 2022 season by AJC.com … Incredibly versatile throughout high school, logging 850 yards receiving, 495 yards rushing and 247 yards passing, while amassing 1,061 kickoff return yards and 280 punt return yards … On the defensive side of the ball, had 211 tackles, including 103 his senior year, five interceptions and eight pass breakups … Began his high school career at Johnson as a quarterback before transferring to Hebron Christian and ultimately finishing his prep career at Colquitt County … Coached by Sean Calhoun … Also played soccer where he was an all-region performer.

Chubba Ma’ae – DL – 6′2, 347 – UC Davis - Hometown: Long Beach, Calif. (pronounced “CHOO-bah muh-EYE)

Before Arizona: 2023: Named Second-Team All-Big Sky Defense… Made 59 total tackles over four seasons with the Aggies… Posted eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one block… Appeared in 31 games over four seasons at UC Davis… 2022: ALL-BIG SKY THIRD TEAM… Played in all 11 games and made eight starts… Helped spearhead a defense that ranked third in the conference in scoring defense… The Ags ranked second in the Big Sky in red zone defense… 2021 FALL: Started all 12 games at nose tackle… Registered 20 total tackles, including 11 solo stops and three for a loss… 2021 SPRING: BIG SKY CONFERENCE CO-FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR... ALL-BIG SKY CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM... Finished with 12 total tackles (6 solo, 6 assists) with a 2-yard TFL... Made Aggie debut with 5 stops (2-3-5) with the TFL at Idaho (3/6), making a stop against WR Roshaun Johnson... Finished spring with 2-1-3 tackles chart vs. Eastern Washington (4/3). LONG BEACH POLY HS ‘20: Played four years for coaches Stephen Barbee and Antonio Pierce, helping team to 32-14 overall record and 28-0 mark in Moore League play across four seasons... Earned All-Southern Section Division 2, Orange County Register All-SoCal Team, and Long Beach Press Telegram All-Dream Team honors in 2019... Also selected as Moore League Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Defense as a senior.

Jordan Shaw – DB – 6′0, 180 – Indiana – Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Before Arizona: Defensive back and wide receiver for head coach Devah Thomas at St. Pius X St. Matthias Academy ... consensus three-star recruit per ESPN, 247sports, Rivals and On3 ...rated as a top 75 cornerback nationally by 247sports (No. 70), Rivals (No. 75) and On3 (No. 71) ... tabbed the No. 42 recruit in California by On3 and No. 58 by Rivals ... selected to play in the All-America Bowl ... named Del Ray League Player of the Year as a senior ... two-time all-area selection ... made 83 tackles with seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on defense as as senior ... returned five punts and one kickoff for a touchdown ... caught 18 passes for 470 yards and nine scores as a senior ... scored on offense (13) defense (1) and special teams (6) during his junior season ... had nine interceptions as a junior ... caught 51 passes for 1,053 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

