University of Arizona researchers begin studying Bennu asteroid samples

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona scientists are hard at work in the lab studying the billion-year-old samples from the asteroid Bennu.

From the moment the capsule landed safely on Earth, researchers counted the days until those samples arrived in Tucson.

“Opening for the first time the sample that we received from the capsule in the lab and started looking at it, and having our students look at it for the first time,” University of Arizona assistant professor Pierre Haenecour said. “It was really chilling for everyone and a really fun time since then.”

The first look at the samples have produced some surprises.

“It’s really black it’s like dark charcoal-looking material it’s very, very fine grain,” Haenecour said.

Another one of their first discoveries was the large amount of water. Not the kind of water you may think of, but hydrated minerals.

“Providing us basically the really ground truth information of what we were expecting to look at,” Haenecour said.

Haenecour says the next step is looking even more closely at the samples for organic materials that give a better roadmap to the building blocks of life.

We asked researchers when a sample of Bennu may be available for people to view, they said they do not have a specific date on when the display will be available.

