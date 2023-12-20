What household items are dirtier than your toilet?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The most wonderful time of the year can also be one of the germiest.

As loved ones visit your home, it’s important to know what to clean and how often. For example, did you know the bathroom likely isn’t the dirtiest spot in your home?

Bathrooms are filthy, there’s no way around it. But a microbiologist from the University of Arizona says he’d rather make a sandwich near the toilet, than in most people’s kitchens.

“To be honest, in our studies at homes, there are more fecal bacteria in the average kitchen than in the restroom, believe it or not,” said Dr. Charles Gerba , a professor of environmental science at the University of Arizona. “If I were an alien from another planet, not a microbiologist, I would think your toilet is in the kitchen sink based on what we see.”

At his lab in Tucson, he studies how diseases are transmitted from one person to another, even in their own household.

“People know to use disinfectants and cleaners in the restroom, but they don’t use them as often in the kitchen area,” said Dr. Gerba.

Tucsonan Tammy Watson wasn’t surprised. “Everyone’s in and out of the refrigerator. And kids don’t always wash their hands. So, can you imagine? They come out of the bathroom, go touch the fridge. And then you go and touch the fridge. Makes sense.”

In the kitchen, Dr. Gerba says the countertop, cutting board and sink are the germiest – and can make holiday guests sick – faster than Santa’s sleigh.

“You’ll find more fecal bacteria in a kitchen sponge than you will in a toilet. Why? Because it’s wet and moist,” said Dr. Gerba. “You’re wiping up food all the time. Raw foods and meats which have fecal bacteria in them, and they grow.”

Tucsonan Stella Santana says she doesn’t wait that long. “The sponge, yes, I change mine every week and it’s still ugh.”

Doctor Gerba recommends changing your sponge and washing your towels every four days, using hot water and a sanitizer.

You don’t want to serve salmonella with your stuffing, so he recommends disposable disinfectant wipes for the counter.

“For two reasons. One you throw it away. Two, you’re using the right amount of disinfectant. Most consumers don’t use enough. They spray and wipe and you really need a few minutes,” said Dr. Gerba.

So, what’s the overall dirtiest item in the house? Surprisingly, it’s not in the kitchen and it’s not the toilet seat.

It’s your bath mat.

“What? Dang! I would have never thought of that one,” said Watson.

Tucsonan Gabriel Pratti agrees. “It’s kind of mind blowing, a little bit.”

“The bathmats, yes. I certainly don’t walk barefoot on them anymore,” said Dr. Gerba. “It really gets loaded with fecal bacteria. So, we found that if you have a mat on the floor, you need to take that out once a week and wash it because it gets really contaminated.”

Even with the toilet lid down, Dr. Gerba says fecal matter sprays out sideways.

He recommends cleaning the toilet and disinfecting bathroom surfaces every three days. That will help cut down on bacteria spreading to your holiday buffet.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.