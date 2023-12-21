Authorities looking for missing Tucson man
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a vulnerable Tucson man who went missing Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The Tucson Police Department said Theodore Welch, 74, was last seen near Speedway and Camino Seco around 11 a.m.
Welch was wearing a black and blue checkered shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information should call 911.
