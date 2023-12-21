Avoid germs: Don’t touch this on an airplane

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The holidays are here, and many of you plan to fly in the coming days. Few travelers will be surprised to learn that airplanes are full of germs. But just how dirty are they?

Following several recent incidents on airplanes, 13 News talked with a microbiologist about the dirtiest spots to avoid.

Health leaders say germs found in airplanes can include E.coli and MRSA, and can live on surfaces for a week.

Airlines aren’t penalized for dirty planes, and cleaning practices at airports aren’t federally regulated, either.

“You get outbreaks of influenza and diarrhea from long haul airplanes believe it or not,” said Dr. Charles Gerba, a professor of environmental science at the University of Arizona.

His expertise has earned him the nickname “Dr. Germ.”

“The germiest spot in an airplane toilet is the latch of the restroom. Because you have one restroom for 40 people on average in an airplane,” said Dr. Gerba.

His research shows in addition to the lavatory door latch, tray tables often have an alarming number of bacteria, including fecal matter.

13 News reached out to the six airlines that serve Tucson International Airport: Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest, Sun Country, and United asking about cleaning procedures.

Only one airline provided transparency.

In an email statement, a Southwest spokesperson told us, “Southwest’s aircraft are tidied between flights and receive a thorough cleaning once parked for the night. Our lavatories have hand soap, and we also carry alcohol-based sanitizer on board, if needed.”

We also reached out to JetBlue, which serves Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

In addition to regular cleaning at each stop, a JetBlue spokesperson gave us the following statement.

“On a nightly basis, each aircraft undergoes a more comprehensive interior cleaning process. These additional areas consist of, but are not limited to: tray tables, side walls, coffee pots etc. All of our blankets are washed and dried in a high-power laundry machine and are then repackaged for sustainable reuse on future flights.”

Since gross organisms are not always visible, Dr. Gerba says another germy spot you’ll encounter is on the way to baggage claim.

“Just think about the escalator at the Tucson airport. Everybody is coming off the plane, touching that escalator. Hundreds and hundreds of people in a day,” said Dr. Gerba.

13 News reached out to TIA to ask how often the airport is cleaned.

“Twenty four hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Austin Wright with Tucson Airport Authority.

“We have 36 full time custodians on staff at the airport. And no matter the day or time that you’re flying out of our airport you’ll probably see them cleaning.”

Wright says since 2020, TIA has been recognized for being clean.

“In fact, we’re even accredited with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which is the highest level of cleanliness that an airport can have.”

When asked who’s most exposed on airplanes, Dr. Gerba says it’s the first class passengers.

“Because they get to board first, and everybody gets to walk past them. So being in second class is not so bad after all.”

The biggest takeaway from Dr. Gerba is to carry hand sanitizer with you, and use it often.

If your assigned seat on a plane is grossing you out, ask your flight attendant to find you another one.

