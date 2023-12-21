Concerned parent speaks out after former cheer coach is accused of stealing money from team

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some Walden Grove High School parents are out hundreds of dollars. This comes after allegations that former head cheer coach Denise Montano was taking money from the team.

Now, many wonder if they will ever see that money again. After sending hundreds of dollars to a Walden Grove High School Cheer Venmo account, Cory Stephens is one of those parents.

Stephens tells 13 News her daughter was a cheerleader at the high school for two and a half years. She knew something wasn’t right when Montano asked parents and cheerleaders to send money to that Venmo account.

“We do fundraising through the booster club,” Stephenson shared with 13 News. “So, it is out of the norm to raise funds in this regard.”

A Sahuarita Unified School District spokesperson confirmed that when the cheer team did a recent calendar fundraiser, the money was sent to Montano’s Venmo account months before the school board approved it.

“There were roughly 32 girls on the cheer team, and they were asked to participate in fundraising,” Stephens said. She went on to say the max that the fundraiser could raise per cheerleader was $465.

If every girl on the squad raised that maximum amount, that Venmo account would have received almost $15,000. Earlier this week, we stopped by Montano’s home. 13 News asked a young man who answered the door if we could speak to Denise.

The woman who came to the door told us she didn’t know who Denise Montano was. We asked Stephens, who had seen the video if she believed that to be Montano. “One thousand percent I know that that’s Denise Montano,” she said with no hesitation.

“I think it’s a disturbing representation of somebody who has let down a lot of people. And I think justice will hopefully be served.” The Auditor General’s office is currently investigating where this money went. As it stands now, no charges have been filed against Montano.

Stephens hopes there will soon be accountability and a resolution for these girls. “This is a sport to these girls. They work very hard to be athletes and there needs to be a standard of advocacy for these girls because they work hard,” she concluded.

The school district investigated and based on its conclusions, sent the matter to the state auditor for review. 13 News has continuously reached out to the Auditor General’s Office to see how long this investigation could take.

