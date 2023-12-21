Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Dry skies Thursday ahead of valley rain and mountain snow

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday is trending mostly dry and sunny before our best rain coverage of the week arrives Friday into Saturday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5″ to 1.75″ with snow levels dropping from 8,500 feet down to 7,000 feet by Friday evening. Temperatures cool back near- or below-normal this weekend into early next week.  Sunny skies are on tap for Christmas Day!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: 70% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Prepare for your Christmas decorations to get wet!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2023
The Arizona Department of Forestry said the Mirador Fire is located about 4 miles northwest of...
Mirador Fire burning in Pima County now 45% contained
Wednesday, December 20th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - First Alert Action Days Friday & Saturday