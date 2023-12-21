FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Dry skies Thursday ahead of valley rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday is trending mostly dry and sunny before our best rain coverage of the week arrives Friday into Saturday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5″ to 1.75″ with snow levels dropping from 8,500 feet down to 7,000 feet by Friday evening. Temperatures cool back near- or below-normal this weekend into early next week. Sunny skies are on tap for Christmas Day!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 90% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: 70% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

