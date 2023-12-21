FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Prepare for your Christmas decorations to get wet!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The scattered showers many received early today were just an appetizer of the much more substantial entree yet to come. Widespread rain will enter the region late Thursday night & continue through Saturday night/Sunday morning. The best chance for rain in Southern AZ will be Friday through Friday night. Widespread rainfall amounts of an inch or more are possible in the region. Elevations above around 7500′ are also expected to see substantial snow, with totals possibly up to 18″ in the White Mts. Things will clear out but remain seasonably cool through Christmas on Monday.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a low of 48 & high of 75. 50% rain chance late Thursday night

FRIDAY: Cloudy & rainy with a morning low of 53 & high of 65. 100% chance of rain

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 47 & high of 61. 80% chance for rain. Showers taper off at night.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of scattered showers early with gradual clearing with a low of 44 & high of 62. 20% chance for showers.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 39 & high of 60.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 37 & high of 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & high of 67.

