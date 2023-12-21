Fugitive child porn suspect captured in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In joint efforts with the City of Mesa Police Department, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced they have captured a fugitive child porn suspect in Mesa.

Authorities said the suspect was involved in dangerous crimes against children involving child sexual exploitation.

On June 1, PCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives received an emergency report regarding a “Sexual Exploitation of Children” case involving 40-year-old James Ibach. A search warrant was executed on Ibach’s residence in Arizona City.

PCSO said Ibach was tipped off to the nature of the investigation by those close to him and left the residence before the authorities arrived.

During the investigation, PCSO Detectives located multiple devices owned by Ibach containing hundreds of child sexual abuse images and videos. There was evidence that Ibach had created some of the material.

On November 12, Ibach was contacted by the Mesa Police Department for trespassing. During the encounter, Ibach provided paper credentials that identified him as someone else.

Authorities confirmed Iback identities through fingerprint analysis. He was found to have a grand jury warrant from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Mesa Police Department booked Ibach into jail for the warrant and the new charge of taking the identity of another.

Ibach was then charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office with Criminal Impersonation and sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

On December 21, Ibach was transported to the Pinal County Jail to face his charges in Pinal County.

According to PCSO, Ibach went to extreme measures to evade police capture in multiple jurisdictions spanning several states, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of children in our communities.

Authorities said charges will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law, reflecting the severity of the offenses and the threat posed to the community.

“This investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies emphasizes our unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society. Both Maricopa and Pinal Counties assure the public that every effort will be made to hold the suspect fully accountable for the heinous crimes committed. We would also like to thank the community for the tips that contributed to the success of this investigation.” PCSO said in a release.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.