Hope Incorporated Warm Lines offers support this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for individuals dealing with mental health problems or substance abuse issues.

Hope Incorporated is trying to help with its Hope Warm Line, a confidential, non-emergency hotline for any southern Arizona resident who needs to talk.

“We’re really here to listen with you and be present with you and partner with you in what you need to be successful in that moment,” said Kelly Lillard, Hope Warm Line manager.

Lillard said the holidays can look different for everyone. While some people have a circle of support, others may feel isolated or reluctant to ask for help.

“There’s the stigma of what it’s like to live with mental illness or have substance abuse. So this line was really established with hope for people who want to make it easier to navigate the mental health system,” said Lillard.

Lillard added that they typically see a 10% to 15% increase in calls during the holidays.

“There’s people that are experiencing loneliness, maybe some anxiety around finances, other mental health symptoms. So it’s really important for them to know that there’s a community out there,” said Lillard.

The warm line allows people to call operators at hope when they need someone to talk to or just to be there, whether they are experiencing a crisis or not.

“It was established to give residents of Arizona, Southern Arizona, a different opportunity to reach out to someone for support instead of calling 911 or other emergency lines,” said Lillard.

Everyone who calls the line can feel confident knowing they will talk with someone who understands their situation.

“The people who run are the operators on the line, have that shared experience with mental illness and substance abuse with either their own lives or with someone close to them,” said Lillard. “So they know the steps that they took or what steps their family took, you know, to move past that and get to a place of success.”

If someone does call, staff are trained to handle the situation.

“We know that there’s a lot of things happening with domestic violence, people being home, kids being home, you can call and talk through anything with us on the line,” said Lillard.

The line is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with reduced hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The service is available to both Spanish and English-speaking residents.

The number for Pima County residents is (520) 770-9909.

The number for all other southern Arizona counties is (844) 733-9912.

