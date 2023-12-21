Person killed in crash involving Phoenix police vehicle; officer and prisoner not hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person has died after a fiery crash involving a Phoenix police vehicle on Thursday morning.

Authorities say just before 9 a.m., an officer with a prisoner in the back of a patrol car crashed into another vehicle near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The second vehicle involved caught on fire, and the driver inside died at the scene. The officer and prisoner were hospitalized as a precaution.

Video from the scene appeared to show front-end damage on the patrol vehicle while the other car appeared to have caught on fire and was also hit head-on. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

At this time, the intersection is closed in all directions and drivers are asked to use alternate routes. For more traffic updates, click or tap here.

