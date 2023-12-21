Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Person killed in crash involving Phoenix police vehicle; officer and prisoner not hurt

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person has died after a fiery crash involving a Phoenix police vehicle on Thursday morning.

Authorities say just before 9 a.m., an officer with a prisoner in the back of a patrol car crashed into another vehicle near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The second vehicle involved caught on fire, and the driver inside died at the scene. The officer and prisoner were hospitalized as a precaution.

Video from the scene appeared to show front-end damage on the patrol vehicle while the other car appeared to have caught on fire and was also hit head-on. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

At this time, the intersection is closed in all directions and drivers are asked to use alternate routes. For more traffic updates, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening
Parents react to missing Walden Grove cheerleading funds
Concerned parent speaks out after former cheer coach is accused of stealing money from team