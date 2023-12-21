A southern Arizona business owner’s urgent cry for help

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A small business owner in Barrio Anita near midtown is praying for a Christmas miracle.

Since the pandemic, Anita Street Market has faced obstacle after obstacle and is now fighting to keep its doors open.

The tortillas sold at the market aren’t just any you can buy at the store. They are a tradition for many Tucsonans that goes back to the 80′s.

Fast forward to now, and it’s that same history. Gracie Soto, the owner of Anita Street Market, hopes to persevere for future generations.

“Hearing foreclosure is not something anybody wants to hear,” Soto said. “Whether it’s a business or it’s a home.”

Anita Street Market has been the soul of the Soto family for the past 40 years, but because of financial hardships, that could soon change.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the market, it’s about the history, the culture,” Soto said. “It’s about losing a staple in Tucson.”

Mario and Grace Soto, both immigrants from Mexico, opened the market, achieving their American Dream. Soto, their granddaughter, said their hard work is the reason she is still fighting.

“They [customer] point at the picture of my nana and tata and say look at your nana and tata,” Soto said.

Grace died of COVID-19 in 2020, and since then, Soto said it’s been difficult to keep the dream going.

“I have some true loyal hard customers, that are fighting for this store,” Soto said. “I just want to tell them thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to anyone who even donates a dollar or a prayer. I’m very grateful.”

Earlier this year, Soto’s kitchen was shut down for months because of needed equipment, and not being able to bring in revenue meant not being able to pay the bills.

She is now months behind on her mortgage. Soto fears, if she isn’t able to come up with the funds, her family’s legacy will be forever forgotten because of gentrification, something she says, is already taking place in the area.

“I know how many people want this store, investors are calling left and right,” Soto said. “I know what it’s valued at, and I know this has a lot of potential but to me, it’s priceless. If that wasn’t the case I would have sold it a long time ago.”

According to Soto, the lenders plan to put the Anita St. Market up for auction in mid-January.

“It will never be the same,” Soto tells 13 News. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone there is no coming back.”

However, she isn’t losing faith.

On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the market will have its annual “Tata and Nana’s Miracle on Anita St.” a holiday toy drive Mario and Grace started 39 years ago.

Soto hopes the community will support her fundraising efforts to keep the family’s dream alive by giving back.

