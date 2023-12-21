St. David family mourns young boy shot, killed by high-powered air rifle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tragedy has struck a St. David family less than a week before Christmas.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 8-year-old Bradley John Shockley was fatally shot by a high-powered air rifle Monday afternoon.

The boy’s family called it an accident, with kids being kids and riding a quad where they were told not to. But the family is mourning during a holiday that was eagerly awaited by the boy they lost.

Ella Scofield had a stack of pictures to help tell the story of Bradley John, who loved his little brother, spaghetti, and reading, and who already had an idea what he was getting for Christmas.

“He kept going over and looking at his presents,” Ella said. “He’s not allowed to touch them because if he shakes them he’ll guess what they are. He is so smart. So he’d sit there and look at them and try to guess what they were. We got him a big box of books because he liked to read and he knew exactly what that present was without even having to touch it.”

Ella Scofield said she doesn't have any hard feelings about the people who accidentally shot and killer her 8-year-old son Bradley John Shockley. (13 News)

She and her husband Ricky Scofield, who they consider a father to the boy, struggle with the sudden loss of Bradley John.

“It was a complete accident and he tragically got shot,” Ella said.

The CCSO said he was shot in the chest with a .22-caliber pellet fired from a high-powered air rifle. He was pronounced dead at Benson Hospital less than an hour later.

“They’re having a hard time, too. A really hard time,” his mother said.

She said he was riding on the back of a friend’s quad and they went to a place they were told not to, which was near where others were target shooting.

“They’re doing good. We went over and visited them yesterday, let them know that we don’t have any hard feelings against them and that we love them dearly and the kids are still welcome to come over if they want,” Ella said.

The family will have to rely on each other for strength, with only precious photos of Bradley John to look at as Christmas approaches.

“We have to be strong and it’s hard but we’re trying,” Ella said.

The CCSO said it will complete its investigation and submit it to the county attorney for review.

A GoFundMe drive was started to help the family. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, nearly $15,000 has been raised.

