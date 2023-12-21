Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Travel advisory for people heading to Rocky Point

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico want Americans to be careful before heading to Mexico.

The advisory is due to the continued closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

The U.S. Consulate General says government employees may not travel to Rocky Point using another route until the Lukeville Port of Entry reopens.

U.S. citizens are reminded that the current advisory level recommends they reconsider traveling due to the risk of crime and kidnappings.

The U.S. Consulate recommends the following:

  • U.S. citizens traveling to or from Puerto Peñasco, are strongly advised not to use alternate routes through Sonora.  Review the Mexico Travel Advisory, weigh the security risks, and consider making alternate plans.
  • Travel during daylight hours only.
  • Monitor local media for updates, follow directions from local officials, and in case of emergency, call 911.
  • Maintain a high level of vigilance and keep a low profile.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
At least 15 people die in a mass shooting at a Prague university
Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd made brief appearances in front of a...
Cochise County officials plead not guilty to charges for delaying 2022 election certification
The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Person killed in crash involving Phoenix PD vehicle; officer and prisoner hospitalized