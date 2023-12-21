Advertise
Vet tech who stole pain medicine in Pima County gets probation

PCSD: Pets suffered because vet tech stole pain medicine
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of stealing pain medicine and causing animals to suffer at a veterinarian clinic in the Tucson area has reached a plea deal in the case.

Andrew Shalek pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 6.

He was placed on probation for one year and do 50 hours of community service.

Charges of drug possession and theft were dismissed as part of the plea.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Shalek was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to the interim complaint, Shalek had been recently hired by a clinic in Oro Valley as a technician.

Investigators said there are several videos of Shalek taking the pain killers out of vials and replacing it with the saline solution.

Shalek, who told deputies he was a drug addict and “could not help himself,” would then allegedly shoot up in the bathroom.

Shalek told investigators he used the fentanyl five to seven times per day but could not remember how often he injected the hydromorphone. The complaint states the drugs, worth about $200, were taken between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5.

Shalek has a criminal history in Pima County. In 2014, he was convicted on two counts of disorderly conduct. The court dismissed a charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits and he was sentenced to probation.

In 2016, he was convicted of forgery and possession of a dangerous drug through fraud.

A fraud charge and several other drug charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to probation and later petitioned to have it designated as a misdemeanor.

