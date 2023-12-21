Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Zoo has Maury Povich reveal orangutan’s paternity results

Povich donned some dapper duds to reveal the newborn news. (CNN, DENVER ZOO TV, MOPO PRODUCTIONS, NBC, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY, MoPo Productions/NBC)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado zoo employed a dose of superstar power to reveal the paternity results of one its newest infant residents.

The Denver Zoo welcomed newborn Sumatran orangutan Siska back in August, but only recently received results confirming who exactly fathered the little primate.

So who would be better to drop the baby bomb than the legendary Maury Povich?

The intrepid talk show host who’s made a cottage industry out of paternity reveals, much to the celebration or chagrin of his guests, was fresh off his Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Honor.

Povich donned some dapper duds to reveal the newborn news.

A Colorado zoo had Maury Povich reveal an orangutan's paternity results
A Colorado zoo had Maury Povich reveal an orangutan's paternity results

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani... You are the father!”, Povich exclaimed.

That’s right! Tests confirmed 30-year-old Berani is Siska’s real dad, which means the other suspect, 16-year-old Jaya, is off the hook!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

This year, Thaddeus collected 5,206 cans, surpassing a total of 20,000 cans over the past four...
Fifth grader collects more than 20,000 cans to donate to food banks
A Colorado zoo had Maury Povich reveal an orangutan's paternity results
Zoo has Maury Povich reveal orangutan's paternity results
FILE - Students walk on the Stanford University campus on March 14, 2019, in Stanford, Calif....
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
The FBI said agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home for a civil rights...
FBI searches home of couple accused of burning cross in yard facing neighbors’ property