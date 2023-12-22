Commission releases initial findings for new county jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Adult Detention Center Blue Ribbon Commission established by County Administrator Jan Lesher released a draft summary of its findings.

The 10-member commission comprised of construction industry, criminal justice, and law enforcement experts.

They held several meetings to gather information and compile their findings.

The report focuses on the areas of facilities condition, jail operations and capacity, and improvement options and funding.

On December 26, the Commission will post a public survey to gather information from the public about overall opinions about the jail and its condition, and solicit feedback about the report’s initial findings.

The survey will be open for three weeks. Its results will then be reviewed and considered by the Commission as it completes its report to submit to the County Administrator by Jan. 31, 2024.

