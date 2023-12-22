Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Heavy rain and mountain snow

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A wet Pacific storm system will move across Southeast Arizona into the weekend. This storm will bring widespread rain and high elevation snow today into Saturday with a few showers possible on Sunday. Dry with cooler temperatures expected next week.

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 65. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

