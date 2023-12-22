FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Heavy rain and mountain snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A wet Pacific storm system will move across Southeast Arizona into the weekend. This storm will bring widespread rain and high elevation snow today into Saturday with a few showers possible on Sunday. Dry with cooler temperatures expected next week.
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 65. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
