FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Impactful system triggers “first alert action day” tomorrow

A soaking system will be moving through the area starting tomorrow morning. Rain/storms will really get heavy by the afternoon/evening hours and clear out by the overnight hours from west to east. The highest rainfall amounts will be to the north and west of Tucson. This has prompted a flash flood watch to the northwest (including NW Pinal County). Additionally, there are some severe weather concerns (hail/strong winds), as well as a winter weather advisory for the higher elevations tomorrow. Elevations above 7000 feet are expected to receive some snow.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Cloudy & rainy (especially late) with a morning low of 52 & high of 66. 100% chance of rain

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with a morning low of 48 & high of 61. 80% chance for rain.

SUNDAY: Few clouds early with gradual clearing with a low of 44 & high of 61. 10% chance for showers.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 39 & high of 61.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 38 & high of 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 39 & high of 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 40 & high of 69.

