PCSD vehicle involved in crash near Ajo, Sandario

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a crash near West Ajo Way and South Sandario Road late Thursday, Dec. 21.

Arizona DPS confirmed it is assisting PCSD and that it happened on South Taylor Lane.

13 News has reached out to PCSD for more details.

Earlier in the night, two PCSD deputies were injured in a shooting near Shannon and Overton.

