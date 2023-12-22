Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash

(WRDW)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life following a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late Thursday, Dec. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near East Speedway Boulevard and North Pantano Road.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the TPD.

