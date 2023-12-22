Shopping centers seeing increase in shoppers from Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Down at the Tucson Spectrum, stores were packed with shoppers getting their gifts for loved ones before Christmas arrives.

Many of those were coming from Mexico.

Mexico requires companies to give their employees a holiday bonus equivalent to at least 15 days of pay. It is called aguinaldo.

The bonus must come in before Dec. 20, which is just in time for the holiday.

“We came really to spend time with family and to shop,” said Arturo Moreno. “Shopping and to enjoy the vacation.”

Moreno drove from Morcillo, Mexico, for his holiday shopping – totaling two hours on the road.

Others, however, made a much longer trip.

“Around 12 hours in the car, or 13 hours,” said Eduardo Diaz. “We only stopped to sleep but we got up early to cross the border and we made our way here.”

Diaz tells me his family made the long trek to make the most out of their bonus.

“Well, I think there are more things here and it’s cheaper here than in Mexico,” he said. “We’re able to buy more here and get better quality.”

With many using their bonus to shop, wait times at the border were higher than normal on Thursday. Two hours was the longest wait time to cross.

Arturo said it’s best to wake up early and plan.

“But when you leave really early, like leaving Morcillo around 3 in the morning, it only takes around 30 minutes to cross,” Moreno said. “But you need to wake up really early.”

