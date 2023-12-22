Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Shopping centers seeing increase in shoppers from Mexico

By Andres Rendon
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Down at the Tucson Spectrum, stores were packed with shoppers getting their gifts for loved ones before Christmas arrives.

Many of those were coming from Mexico.

Mexico requires companies to give their employees a holiday bonus equivalent to at least 15 days of pay. It is called aguinaldo.

The bonus must come in before Dec. 20, which is just in time for the holiday.

“We came really to spend time with family and to shop,” said Arturo Moreno. “Shopping and to enjoy the vacation.”

Moreno drove from Morcillo, Mexico, for his holiday shopping – totaling two hours on the road.

Others, however, made a much longer trip.

“Around 12 hours in the car, or 13 hours,” said Eduardo Diaz. “We only stopped to sleep but we got up early to cross the border and we made our way here.”

Diaz tells me his family made the long trek to make the most out of their bonus.

“Well, I think there are more things here and it’s cheaper here than in Mexico,” he said. “We’re able to buy more here and get better quality.”

With many using their bonus to shop, wait times at the border were higher than normal on Thursday. Two hours was the longest wait time to cross.

Arturo said it’s best to wake up early and plan.

“But when you leave really early, like leaving Morcillo around 3 in the morning, it only takes around 30 minutes to cross,” Moreno said. “But you need to wake up really early.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Heavy police presence near Shannon, Overton
There is a heavy law enforcement presence near Shannon and Overton roads late Thursday, Dec. 21.
WATCH: Heavy police presence near Shannon, Overton
Dozens of migrant travelers get help from Casa Alitas volunteers at the Tucson International...
Tucson air travelers explain how to navigate busy holiday
FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for...
Texas begins flying migrants from southern border to Chicago. The 1st plane carried over 120 people