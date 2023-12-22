Tucson air travelers explain how to navigate busy holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Everyone appeared to be on a mission at Tucson International Airport the Thursday before Christmas.

Even someone resembling Buddy the Elf stayed on his cell phone, possibly to find out everyone’s favorite color, as he crossed the traffic lane outside the airport.

He had just arrived, just like Jason Pierce who came from Washington, D.C., to see his girlfriend, Meleena Velez.

“It was good. A little delay in Dulles but it was fine,” Pierce said about the trip.

“Looks like things will go OK at least from here to Atlanta. I don’t know about Atlanta,” Norm Schickedanz said before he and his wife Karen departed for D.C.

Tucson International Airport alone expected 12,500 passengers both the Thursday and Friday before Christmas and 15,000 on the Wednesday that followed.

In such crowds, Norm and Karen Schickedanz explained that they know how to stay off the naughty list as they fly to see their daughter’s family in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Leave a lot of extra time, and try to stay calm, and maybe wear a mask this year,” Karen Schickedanz said, and explained that she would wear a mask on the airplane.

“A lot of patience and stick with it and make sure that somebody comes to pick you up,” Pierce said as he laughed and put his arm around Velez.

“I think that kindness goes a long way for airport staff and security and everyone around and then like getting off the plane, don’t rush. I feel like everyone should just take their time,” Velez said.

Pierce and Velez said that they have traveled to a few international places in their year together, and said that they have some ideas to keep a relationship over the miles.

“I think if you work together and have patience, everything kind of flows together. I think if you’re like stressing about it and rushing about it, you end up fighting and arguing,” Velez explained.

“And having the best partner on the planet,” Jason Pierce interjected at the end.

Karen and Norm Schickedanz admitted there is some work and they’ve been married 53 years to show for it.

“Things can get a little testy at times, particularly after 53 years,” said Norm Schickedanz, as his wife Karen chuckled. He then shared his secret.

“Keep your mouth shut,” he revealed.

Ultimately, Karen Shickedanz’s advice could be applied to not just holiday travel, but the longer journey.

“Enjoying the trip together. I mean, just, you know, trying to relax. That’s all,” she said.

